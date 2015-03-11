A Golden Opportunity: Josh Golden takes Ad Age into the future

Josh Golden ’93 wasted no time putting his mark on Advertising Age after taking over as publisher of the magazine on June 1.

Less than four months into the job, Golden rolled out a new program: a twice-a-month podcast called Tagline. The concept was developed as a partnership between Ad Age and iHeart Media. It’s designed to give listeners a seat at the table where the most creative people in advertising, marketing, and communications work their craft.

“These are conversations that are not necessarily known or really ever shared. They’re the internal late night conversations that happen as amazing concepts and ideas are being formed,” explained Golden.

“Generally, all consumers ever get to see is the end product. We wanted to explore how some of our industries’ best creative minds arrive at their surprising and unexpected output. And the only way you can really do that is to let the creators talk about their process and key insights that let them do their thing. That process is extraordinarily interesting for other marketers to listen to because it can provide the inspiration to solve their own work challenges.”

Advertising Age, the world’s leading publisher of news about the marketing business, hired Golden away from Xerox, where he was vice president for global digital marketing. Prior to that he worked at a number of creative agencies in New York. Golden is the first publisher in the magazine’s 86-year history to be brought in from outside the company, and the first to come from the agency-marketing world.

The magazine quoted Rance Crain, president of parent company Crain Communications, as saying of Golden’s hiring: “Our industry and our readers’ way of doing business are in the midst of a vast transformation right now, and Josh has the right mix of skills to navigate this new world. It’s crucial to us that Ad Age never stop growing and evolving, right along with the industries we cover.”

Golden told ICView: “I’ve always focused on growth and change and evolution. Publishing overall is in an evolutionary state, and it’s my responsibility to help Ad Age evolve as well.”

Golden, who was a television/radio major in the Roy H. Park School of Communications, credits Ithaca College specifically with helping him develop his editing skills.

“I think the skill that was most critical that I developed at Ithaca was editing and being able to choose well. Of all the fascinating ideas and initiatives that we want to create to inspire our Ad Age audience, we have to make a choice about what is most important to produce,” he said. “It is always an editing job to figure out and select the best ideas to roll out. Ithaca was the first to teach me that critical expertise.”

Now 45, Golden works in New York City and lives in Westchester County with his wife, Jennifer, and their two children. As a father, he said he is especially pleased to be able to put his skills to work as a volunteer member of the board of directors of the nonprofit Kids in Need Foundation. The foundation provides free school supplies nationally for millions of underprivileged children.

Golden, who holds an MBA from New York University in addition to his bachelor’s degree from IC, said that over the years he’s also enjoyed being a mentor to graduates of Ithaca and NYU who have reached out to him for guidance.

“I’ve found that is something that is extraordinarily rewarding,” he said. “I love that particular part of what I’ve been able to do with Ithaca alums and NYU alums.”

Golden said he continues to support some of them 10 years or more into their careers.