27th Annual Educational Technology Day to Take Place at Ithaca College

The 27th annual Educational Technology Day will take place at Ithaca College on Thursday, Mar. 23 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Campus Center. The event, which is the largest multi-platform, multi-vendor technology showcase for higher education in upstate New York, is free and open to the public.

Educational Technology Day features an array of vendors and sessions with industry leaders. (Photo by Adam Baker)

The regional event attracts over 1,600 people each year. Featured vendors include AT&T, Apple, Brocade, Dell, Epson, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft and more. There will also be featured sessions with nationally recognized thought leaders and other experts. These include sessions on:

Women in IT, with Dr. Patrice Torcivia Prusko, instructional designer, Cornell University, discussing the barriers and potential solutions to how women can lead innovation in educational technology.

The 2017 Horizon Report, with Alex Freeman, the New Media Consortium, presenting insights from the 2017 NMC Horizon Report.

Makerspaces, with Marya Schnedeker, Tufts University; and Chris Sledziona, Wentworth Institute of Technology, talking about the role of makerspaces in education.

Cyber-Seniors, with Lynn Gitlow, Ph,D., OTR/L, ATP, FAOTA, associate professor of occupational therapy; and Teri Reinemann, gerontology programs manager, discussing the ways in which elders in our society can learn about technology and use it to enhance their lives.

Student Perspectives on IT in Higher Education, with Ithaca College student "experts," examining how technology plays a role in higher education from a student perspective.

Starting a Startup, facilitated by Rev: Ithaca Startup Works, featuring a panel of entrepreneurs sharing their stories about starting their companies.

There will also be a “Teaching and Learning with Technology Symposium” running throughout the day, which consists of special seminars and features sessions specifically focusing on innovations and best practices in using technology for teaching and learning, as well as scholarship assessing the effect of technology on student learning. The symposium is presented in partnership with the Finger Lakes Faculty Development Network, an organization linking people involved in faculty development at campuses in central and western New York.

Free parking and shuttle bus service will be available. For more information, including the complete schedule, list of participating vendors and descriptions of seminars, visit www.ithaca.edu/edtechday.