Alumnus Recounts Arrest During Presidential Inauguration

The work of a journalist regularly takes them into uncertain, sometimes dangerous situations. On Jan. 20, Evan Engel ’08 found himself in such a situation during the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump. Engel was covering protests outside the inauguration when he and about 200 others were arrested and charged with riotous acts. The charges against him were dropped six days later. In an article for the Freedom of the Press Foundation, Engel describes his arrest and the events that followed.

Evan Engel (Photo provided)

