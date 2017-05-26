Board of Trustees Grants Promotions to 11 Faculty Members
Congratulations to the 11 members of the faculty who were awarded promotions by the Ithaca College Board of Trustees at its May meeting. The following assistant professors were promoted to associate professor:
Roy H. Park School of Communications
Department of Media Arts, Sciences and Studies
Steven Ginsberg, who received his M.S. from Northwestern University and B.A. from City University of New York, Queens College.
School of Humanities and Sciences
Department of Modern Languages and Literatures
James Pfrehm, who received his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, M.A. from the University of Washington and B.A from Linfield College.
The following associate professors were promoted to professor:
School of Health Sciences and Human Performance
Department of Health Promotion and Physical Education
Phoebe Constantinou, who received her Ph.D. from Columbia University and M.S. and B.S. from the City University of New York, Queens College.
School of Humanities and Sciences
Department of Computer Science
John Barr, who received his Ph.D. from Pennsylvania State University, M.S. from Boston University Metropolitan College and B.S. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Department of Modern Languages and Literatures
Julia Cozzarelli, who received her Ph.D. and M.A. from Yale University; and B.F.A. and B.A. from the State University of New York at Buffalo.
Maria DiFrancesco, who received her Ph.D. and M.A. from the State University of New York at Buffalo; and B.A. from Canisius College.
Department of Writing
Antonio DiRenzo, who received his Ph.D. and B.S. from Syracuse University; and M.A. from Villanova University.
Department of Psychology
Jeff Holmes, who received his Ph.D. and M.A. from the University of Akron; and B.A. from Baldwin-Wallace College.
Department of Theatre Arts
Steve TenEyck, who received his M.F.A. from the University of Washington and B.A. from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
The following clinical assistant professor was promoted to clinical associate professor:
School of Health Sciences and Human Performance
Department of Physical Therapy
Christine McNamara, who receive her D.P.T. from Simmons College, B.S. from the State University of New York, Upstate Medical University and B.S. from Ithaca College.
The following clinical associate professor was promoted to clinical professor:
School of Health Sciences and Human Performance
Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences
Chris Hummel, who received his M.S. from Ithaca College and B.S. from Eastern Michigan University.