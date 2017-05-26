Board of Trustees Grants Promotions to 11 Faculty Members

Congratulations to the 11 members of the faculty who were awarded promotions by the Ithaca College Board of Trustees at its May meeting. The following assistant professors were promoted to associate professor:

Roy H. Park School of Communications

Department of Media Arts, Sciences and Studies

Steven Ginsberg, who received his M.S. from Northwestern University and B.A. from City University of New York, Queens College.

School of Humanities and Sciences

Department of Modern Languages and Literatures

James Pfrehm, who received his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, M.A. from the University of Washington and B.A from Linfield College.

The following associate professors were promoted to professor:

School of Health Sciences and Human Performance

Department of Health Promotion and Physical Education

Phoebe Constantinou, who received her Ph.D. from Columbia University and M.S. and B.S. from the City University of New York, Queens College.

School of Humanities and Sciences

Department of Computer Science

John Barr, who received his Ph.D. from Pennsylvania State University, M.S. from Boston University Metropolitan College and B.S. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Department of Modern Languages and Literatures

Julia Cozzarelli, who received her Ph.D. and M.A. from Yale University; and B.F.A. and B.A. from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Maria DiFrancesco, who received her Ph.D. and M.A. from the State University of New York at Buffalo; and B.A. from Canisius College.

Department of Writing

Antonio DiRenzo, who received his Ph.D. and B.S. from Syracuse University; and M.A. from Villanova University.

Department of Psychology

Jeff Holmes, who received his Ph.D. and M.A. from the University of Akron; and B.A. from Baldwin-Wallace College.

Department of Theatre Arts

Steve TenEyck, who received his M.F.A. from the University of Washington and B.A. from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

The following clinical assistant professor was promoted to clinical associate professor:

School of Health Sciences and Human Performance

Department of Physical Therapy

Christine McNamara, who receive her D.P.T. from Simmons College, B.S. from the State University of New York, Upstate Medical University and B.S. from Ithaca College.

The following clinical associate professor was promoted to clinical professor:

School of Health Sciences and Human Performance

Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences

Chris Hummel, who received his M.S. from Ithaca College and B.S. from Eastern Michigan University.