Community Invited to Veterans Day Celebration at Ithaca College

Members of the local community are invited to join in honoring our nation’s veterans at Ithaca College’s 14th Annual Veterans Day Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10. The one-hour program begins at noon in Ford Hall in the Whalen Center.

Serving as master of ceremonies will be professor emeritus Art Ostrander, retired dean of the School of Music. The celebration will feature a presentation of the colors by the Tri-Service Color Guard and musical performances by the Ithaca College Brass Choir and IC VoICes vocal ensemble.

The keynote address will be delivered by Sean Reid, dean of the Ithaca College School of Business and a captain in the U.S. Navy Reserve. A graduate of the Naval Academy, Reid served as a Naval Flight Officer and Aircraft Mission Commander on the P-3C Orion during numerous overseas deployments — including Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm — and as a flight instructor. He has held administrative, training and research positions at the Naval War College and Navy Center for Personal and Professional Development, and is currently serving in a number of management and advisory roles with the Office of Naval Research.

Reid came to Ithaca College from Quinnipiac University, where he was associate dean of the School of Business and director of the financial technology center. He previously taught at Salisbury University and the University of New Haven and has professional industry experience as an investment advisor and securities analyst with Integrity Global Asset Management.

The celebration is sponsored by the Ithaca College Veterans Day Committee. For more information, visit www.ithaca.edu/veterans.