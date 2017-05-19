Dave Weil Named Associate Vice President and Chief Information Officer

After a national search, Dave Weil has been named associate vice president for digital instruction and information services (DIIS) and chief Information officer at Ithaca College. He has served for the past year as interim associate vice president, succeeding Keith “Mac” McIntosh, who left IC in July 2016.

Dave Weil

“We are very fortunate to have Dave serving in this role at the college, as his relationship with the campus community is longstanding and committed,” said Janet Williams, interim vice president for finance and administration. “We are confident in his ability to lead DIIS, and to execute and improve the DIIS strategic plan.”

The AVP/CIO provides vision, strategic planning, oversight and management of the college’s academic and administrative information technology services, facilities, hardware, software and staff. Weil will serve on the Provost’s Council, and will lead a team comprising the directors of engagement and implementation, architecture and infrastructure, teaching and learning with technology, and information security.

Over his 27-year career, Weil has held a number of positions throughout Ithaca College’s information technology organization. He most recently served as director of engagement and implementation, leading efforts to engage and interface with the campus, provide software as a service and other application implementation services, and offer business process improvement services.

He was instrumental in establishing the college’s popular Educational Technology Day, a regional technology show that over 1,600 people attend annually and which recently celebrated its 27th anniversary.

“I am honored to have been asked to take on this role, and I’m looking forward to leading the IT organization and working with our great staff on its continued transformation to better serve our students, faculty and staff, and be a vital partner in advancing the college’s strategic goals,” said Weil.

Weil earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science and master’s degree in communications, both from Ithaca College. He is also a graduate of the Frye Leadership Institute and Leading Change Institute, both sponsored by EDUCAUSE, a national nonprofit association whose mission is to advance higher education through the use of information technology.

He regularly presents at national conferences on topics related to information technology in higher education, and has served on numerous EDUCAUSE committees, including the National Program Committee, Senior Leader Roundtable Council, Security Task Force Policy and Legal Issues Working Group, and Professional Development Advisory Committee. He is currently a member of the 2017 EDUCAUSE IT Issues Panel and the Enterprise IT Working Group.