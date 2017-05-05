Diversity & Inclusion: Final Spring 2017 Updates

Dear Campus Community:

As the spring semester comes to a close and we start looking forward to the summer months, it’s important that we take a moment to reflect on our journey toward becoming a more diverse and inclusive campus community. The recently released Faculty, Staff, and Student Councils’ Value Statement provides an example of the importance of following our guiding values. It takes work to become, and maintain, an inclusive campus, and this shared value statement can provide our campus some direction as we continue to build together.

As far too many of us know, and as reflected in the executive summary of the Campus Climate Survey, the pursuit of this inclusive excellence is also hard work. Many members in the IC community have called for transformational culture changes. In order to produce those changes that are in the best interest of IC, we will most likely be engaged in spaces of respectful tension.

As a campus community that values the marketplace of ideas and divergent perspectives, we hope we can also agree that inclusive excellence is in the best interest of Ithaca College, and that compassion and dialogue will serve us well in our collective pursuits. To this end, we hope you consider joining us during Commencement Weekend as the college hosts a special panel discussion: "Fostering Inclusive Conversation Across Societal Divides: Reflections from and with IC's 2017 Honorary Degree Recipients (Ann Thompson Cook and La June Montgomery Tabron)” to be held in Clark Lounge on Saturday, May 20 at 3 p.m.

With this goal of increased dialogue and engagement in mind, listed below are some updates on diversity and inclusion efforts, events that occurred during the spring semester, and items that will continue throughout the summer months in preparation for next academic year.

As always, please contact us with questions, suggestions and collaborations.

Diversity & Inclusion Updates



Campus Climate Study

Last week, Sue Rankin & Associates hosted two presentations of the Campus Climate Survey results. Slides from the presentation will remain available on the Campus Climate Survey website along with the executive summary and the full report. Lastly, there is also a form on the website encouraging members of our community to share any and all feedback with the Climate Study Workgroup.

Body-Worn Cameras

As of April 7, Ithaca College has instituted the use of body worn cameras by Public Safety officers. Two campus community forums were held on April 5 and 6 to introduce the goals and guideline of the Ithaca College Body-Worn Camera Program. The complete body-worn camera guidelines are posted on the Office of Public Safety website. Members of our community are encouraged to stop by the Campus Safety Satellite office in the Campus Center to learn more and/or interact with officers equipped with the cameras.

Office of Public Safety Satellite Office

The newly established Office of Public Safety satellite office has become a feature staple of the Campus Center. Members of the campus community have the opportunity to interact with officers and Student Auxiliary Safety Patrol staff. We encourage our community to stop by to say hello and get a demonstration of the body-worn cameras. The satellite office is staffed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Office of Public Safety External Review

The Office of Public Safety independent review conducted by Margolis Healy has been completed. The external review focused on systems, policies, procedures, and practices used to thwart biased policing. The summary report is under the final stages of review and will be shared with the campus community when that process is complete.

Community Review Board

The Community Review Board (CRB) draft document remains under review pending further discussion. More details will be shared at a later time.

Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer (CIDO)

The timeline for the search for a Chief Inclusion and Diversity officer has been changed to the fall semester, after Dr. Shirley Collado officially assumes her role as president. This timeline change will enable Dr. Collado to consult with the search committee and members of the campus community about the CIDO’s reporting line, institutional support, vision and responsibilities.

Diversity Workshops and Trainings

Throughout the spring semester, diversity and inclusion programs, workshops and training initiatives continue to be implemented for faculty, staff, and students under the leadership of Dr. Sean Eversley Bradwell, director of programs and outreach. If you would like to discuss the possibility of diversity and inclusion workshops or trainings, please contact Dr. Eversley Bradwell.

Trevor Noah Book Group and Meet-and-Greet

Dr. Eversley Bradwell worked with a group of student leaders to undertake a book read of Trevor Noah’s book, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood. The student leaders also had an opportunity to meet and talk with Trevor Noah. You can read more about our students’ time with Trevor Noah.

Center for Faculty Excellence

The Center for Faculty Excellence (CFE) facilitated a faculty and staff book read on the book Deep Diversity: Overcoming Us vs. Them.

Spring Semester Programming

Diversity & Inclusion Discussion Circles

The IC Diversity and Inclusion Discussion Circles, which continued to be held weekly throughout the spring semester, provided the campus community the opportunity to engage in diversity education programs. The discussion circles focus on a range of topics through conversation and presentations including a recent workshop on “allyship” presented by Ithaca College alumnus Cornell Woodson ‘09.

2016-17 Diversity Scholars

This year’s pre-doctoral Diversity Scholars: Natasha Bissonauth (Art History); Sae-Mi Lee (Exercise and Sport Sciences); Henrietta Awo Osei-Anto (Health Promotion and Physical Education); and Kayla Wheeler (Philosophy and Religion), joined Ithaca College’s inaugural post-doctoral fellow, Dr. Nandadevi Cortes Rodriguez (Biology) in hosting a conversation about their scholarly research. Our community has been enriched by these distinguished scholars and their time spent teaching and researching on our campus.

Mobile Food Pantry

In collaboration with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, Ithaca College hosted three Mobile Food Pantry visits during the spring semester. When the Mobile Food Pantry is on campus, all members of the IC community are welcome to “shop” free of charge, choosing items that they needed. All remaining food not selected is given to local community organizations in support of their community-based program food needs. Dates for the fall semester will be announced in August.

Focus Asia Month

During the month of April, the annual celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander culture and histories took place. Through programs and events that are both fun and educational, important achievements and issues that surround the AAPI community were highlighted. Click here for a list of programs that were held.

Ithaca Pan Asian American Film Festival

This spring semester festival has become an important showcase for AAPI cinema and culture for Ithaca College and the Ithaca community. This year marks the successful completion of the third annual film festival.

Rainbow Reception

The fifteenth annual Rainbow Reception for graduating lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, asexual, and allied seniors and graduate students was held April 21. This celebratory event featured music, a buffet of light refreshments, and remarks by special guests.

LGBT Awareness Month

During the month of March, IC hosted our annual month-long celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history, along with the history of the gay rights movement and related civil rights causes. View a list of programs here.

Moving Forward

The summer will be a busy time as we work to develop and implement actionable ideas identified by community members’ feedback from the Campus Climate Survey results. We expect the campus climate survey results and our community feedback to guide our D & I work for next academic year.

Until that time, we wish you a successful end to the spring semester and a relaxing and enjoyable summer. We look forward to a productive upcoming fall semester as we continue our work on making excellence inclusive for all at IC. We encourage you to regularly check the college's D&I website and the D&I events calendar for information on programs and events, and diversity and inclusion action item updates.

In Partnership Always,

Dr. Roger (Doc) Richardson

Associate Provost

Interim Chief Diversity Officer

Dr. Sean Eversley Bradwell

Director, Program and Outreach

Educational Affairs