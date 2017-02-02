Effects of School Punitive Policies on Students of Color is Topic of Talk

The extension of punitive policies into the school lives of marginalized black and Latino children will be explored in a talk at Ithaca College on Thursday, Feb. 9. Assistant professor of sociology Jessica Dunning-Lozano will present “Youth, Race, and Surveillance: Student ‘Success’ in a Punitive School” at 6 p.m. in Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center. Her talk is free and open to the public.

Dunning-Lozano will examine how disciplinary practices and procedures in punishing schools constitute “disciplinary technologies” devoted to the transformation of students deemed “culturally deficient” by school authorities. Her research focuses on the effects of large-scale social, economic and penal policies on U.S. public schooling, low-income communities and communities of color.

Dunning-Loranzo holds a Ph.D. in sociology and a graduate portfolio in Mexican-American studies from the University of Texas, Austin. Her research has been funded through the American Sociological Association Minority Fellowship Program, the C.B. Smith Sr. Centennial Chair in U.S.-Mexico Relations, the President’s Fellowship at the University of Texas and the National Academy of Education/Spencer Foundation, among other organizations.

The presentation is sponsored by the Ithaca College Center for the Study of Culture, Race and Ethnicity (CSCRE) Discussion Series. The topic of this year’s series is “Imminent Generation: Coming of Age in a Time of Uncertainty.” Dedicated to youthful leaders, organizers and future makers who will provide some insight on their experiences, the goal is to foster a critical cross-generational dialogue in hopes of developing strategies to address our ever-evolving challenges.

For more information, visit www.ithaca.edu/cscre.