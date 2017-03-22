Finger Lakes Environmental Film Festival Opens 20th Anniversary with Invisible Geographies Exhibition

As it celebrates its 20th anniversary, the Finger Lakes Environmental Film Festival is calling for new media submissions for an upcoming online exhibition entitled “Invisible Geographies.”

While geographies suggest relationships between peoples and places, invisible geographies chart unmarked or unmapped relationships, including ones that have been erased or obscured. The exhibition, which launches in fall 2017, will feature new media projects that examine or imagine invisible geographies of humans and animals, natural and artificial environments, or physical and virtual spaces.

Outstanding submissions will be eligible for $200, $300 and $500 prizes.

The deadline for submissions is Apr. 15. For more information about exhibition guidelines and the submission process, visit ithaca.edu/fleff/invisiblegeographies/.

20 Years of FLEFF

The 20th Annual Finger Lakes Environmental Film Festival will run Apr. 9-15, 2018, on the Ithaca College campus and at Cinemapolis in downtown Ithaca. A number of special events, exhibitions and a research consortium will be held in the run-up to the festival.

In celebration of the festival’s 20th anniversary, FLEFF is also presenting a series of 20 essays written by former FLEFF guests called “20 On 20.” The essays explore significant debates and recalibrations in the writers’ fields.

Launched in 1997 as an outreach project from Cornell University’s Center for the Environment, the Finger Lakes Environmental Film Festival was moved permanently to Ithaca College in 2005. It is housed in the Office of the Provost as a program to link intellectual inquiry and debate to larger global issues.

For more information, contact FLEFF co-directors Patricia Zimmermann at (607) 274-3431 or patty@ithaca.edu; or Tom Shevory at (607) 274-1347 or shevory@ithaca.edu.