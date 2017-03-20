Finger Lakes Environmental Film Festival Presents Digital Media Exhibition on Landscape

To conclude its 2016 festival, the Finger Lakes Environmental Film Festival is holding an international, online exhibition of digital media entitled “Interface/Landscape.”

The exhibition features 13 projects that pose questions about the impact of our current imagination about landscapes, machines and ourselves, and asks the viewer to consider the elastic and multidirectional relationships between interface and landscape.

The projects on exhibition are:

The exhibition prize was awarded to “Lahore Landing,” an interactive documentary that allows users to investigate life in Lahore, Pakistan, from a variety of transcultural perspectives that cut through mischaracterizations of entire societies, particularly Muslim ones. The documentary also reveals the legacies of multiple cultural presences in South Asia that have affected Lahore’s urban environment.

“Lahore Landing” was conceived and produced by Jeremy Ho, Andre He, Jemimah Seow and Taahira Booya when they were undergraduate students at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

“Interface/Landscape” is curated by Dale Hudson, an associate teaching professor at New York University Abu Dhabi, with the assistance of University of Wichita Assistant Professor Claudia Costa Pederson.