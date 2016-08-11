Monique W. Morris, the founder and president of the National Black Women’s Justice Institute (NBWJI), will speak at Ithaca College on Tuesday, November 15. Titled “Toward a Liberative Construction of Safety and Healing in Schools: Responding to the School Pushout of Black Girls,” her presentation will be held at 6 p.m. in Klingenstein Lounge, Egbert Hall. It is free and open to the public.

Morris is an author, educator and scholar with more than 20 years of experience in the areas of social and economic justice, juvenile justice, and education. The NBWJI is an organization that conducts research, provides technical assistance, engages in public education, and promotes civic and policy engagement to reduce racial and gender disparities in the justice system affecting black women and girls and their families.

An adjunct associate professor at Saint Mary’s College of California, Morris is a former vice president for economic programs, advocacy and research at the NAACP and former director of research for the Thelton E. Henderson Center for Social Justice at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law. She is the author of several books, including “Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools” and “Black Stats: African Americans by the Numbers in the Twenty-First Century.”

Morris’s talk is part of the Ithaca College Center for the Study of Culture, Race and Ethnicity (CSCRE) Discussion Series, whose theme this year is “Beyond Community.” For more information, visit www.ithaca.edu/cscre.