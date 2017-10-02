Gen Silent Screening at Ithaca College Highlights LGBT Elders

The generation of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people who fought the first battles for equality decades ago now face new fears as they age. The documentary “Gen Silent” — which will be screened at Ithaca College on Thursday, Feb. 16 — shows the disparity in the quality of paid caregiving between places where LGBT elders face discrimination by staff and bullying by other seniors, and those facilities committed to making their LGBT residents safe and happy.

Free and open to the public, the film will be shown at 6 p.m. in Handwerker Gallery. It is part of the Out of the Closet and Onto to the Screen series, in conjunction with the Ithaca College Gerontology Institute and Handwerker Gallery.

“Gen Silent” follows the lives of six LGBT seniors living in the Boston area who must choose if they will hide their sexuality in order to survive in the long-term health-care system. As we watch the challenges they face, we are offered new hope as each person crosses paths with impassioned people trying to change LGBT aging for the better.

The Out of the Closet and Onto to the Screen series is sponsored by the Ithaca College Center for LGBT Education, Outreach, and Services. For more information, visit www.ithaca.edu/sacl/lgbt.