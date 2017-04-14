IC Sustainability Week Events Will Explore a Wide Range of Issues

A week of events promoting sustainability will take place at Ithaca College from April 17 through April 22, and will feature a keynote presentation by award-winning author and food advocate Marion Nestle.

IC Sustainability Week aims to provide members of the campus and local community opportunities to lessen their carbon footprint and assess their role in coping with the effects and impacts of climate change.

All of the events are free and open to the public.

Keynote Speaker: Marion Nestle

Mon., April 17, 7-8 p.m., Textor Hall 102

Nestle is a consumer advocate, nutritionist, author and academic whose body of work examines food politics, marketing, safety and dietary choice. She is a Paulette Goddard Professor in the Department of Nutrition, Food Studies and Public Health, as well as a professor of sociology, at New York University, and is a Visiting Professor of Nutritional Sciences at Cornell University.

In addition to her talk, Nestle will also have a brief book signing after her keynote.

Climate Change at the Crossroads: Environmental Justice in the Age of Trump

Tues., April 18, 7-8 p.m., Textor Hall 102

This panel discussion will explore various social and political dimensions of the current climate crisis. The event will be moderated by Sandra Steingraber, distinguished scholar in residence in the Department of Environmental Studies and Sciences at Ithaca College, who will lead a discussion between experts and activists about the future of environmental activism in the current political climate.

Panelists will be area resident Colleen Boland, who protested at Standing Rock, N.D.; Lisa Marshall of the organization Mothers Out Front; IC student Mahad Olad; Anthony Rogers-Wright, a leader in the climate justice movement; and Peter Bardaglio of the Tompkins County Climate Protection Initiative.

Science March Poster Making

Tues., April 18, 9-10 p.m., Center for Natural Sciences 115

Student organization IC Futures invites you to make a poster for the Science March taking place in Ithaca on April 22. The main focus of the Science March rally is to support science and research and to raise awareness of the importance of including verified, peer-reviewed data in the creation of new public policy. All poster materials will be provided. Just bring your creativity and a love for science. Snacks will be provided.

Sustainability Enterprise Panel

Wed., April 19, 7-8 p.m., Textor Hall 101

This event features a panel discussion with local entrepreneurs who infuse sustainability into their daily business practices. These individuals believe that a sustainable enterprise involves transforming the entire value chain from the supply of materials, product design, operations, sales and marketing, and end-of-life management. Their businesses seek to profit without inflicting harm to society and the environment.

Confirmed panelists will be: Samantha Abrams of Emmy's Organics; and Holly Green of Norabloom Botanicals & Beauty Lounge.

Showing of Cowspiracy

Wed., April 19, 8-9:30 p.m., Williams Hall 323

Student organization IC Animal Rights presents “Cowspiracy,” a documentary about food industry and its effect on global climate change. This event will give students the opportunity to learn more about food systems and their relationship to the environment.

Sustainability & Business Forum

Thurs., April 20, 12:10-1:05 p.m., Park Center for Sustainable Enterprise 111

The Sustainability & Business Forum will be hosted by the Ithaca College School of Business Sustainability Committee. A variety of student speakers, including winners of the school’s Business Idea Competition Sustainability Award, will discuss their sustainability initiatives on campus.

Clean Tech - Paving the Way for a Bright Future

Thurs., April 20, 6-7 p.m., Park Center for Sustainable Enterprise 104

This discussion of clean technologies will offer the perspectives of local and regional business leaders. Panelists will give a brief overview of their businesses and attendees will have time to ask questions at the end.

Confirmed panelists will be Rena Scroggins of 76West; and Cory Kimmell and Meagan Priest of MycoCeiling.

Sustainability Social

Thurs., April 20, 7-8 p.m., Park Center for Sustainable Enterprise atrium

The Office of Energy Management and Sustainability will host this social to allow people to gain an understanding of sustainability on campus and in the local area through a catered social gathering. Food options and refreshments will be available for all guests to enjoy regardless of their dietary preferences.

Sustainability Week Concert

Fri., April 21, 7010 p.m., Phillips Hall, IC Square (The Pub)

The Sustainability Week concert is meant to educate students about what divestment is and how divestment from fossil fuels can be obtained at Ithaca College. In between acts, attendees will learn about the impact of divestment, and the current impact that fossil fuels have on the environment. Musicians include Rott & Roll, Alan Xtra and The Hit Singles, Aaron Rizzo, and The Lounge Act.