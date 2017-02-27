Ithaca Area Youth Activists to Discuss Organizing for Social Justice

A panel of local youth activists will discuss their work on a variety of social justice issues in a presentation at Ithaca College on Thursday, March 2. Titled “Acting Locally: Organizing from the Perspective of Generation Z,” the discussion will take place at 6 p.m. in Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center. It is free and open to the public.

The panelists will talk about what is most important to them and what the roles and responsibilities of older adults are to the members of their generation. They will answer questions about their activism on issues related to food justice (Youth Farm Project), youth incarceration (Raise the Age Campaign) and environmental justice (Cayuga Wetlands Restoration Project).

The presentation is sponsored by the Ithaca College Center for the Study of Culture, Race and Ethnicity (CSCRE) Discussion Series. The topic of this year’s series is “Imminent Generation: Coming of Age in a Time of Uncertainty.” Dedicated to youthful leaders, organizers and future makers who will provide some insight on their experiences, the goal is to foster a critical cross-generational dialogue in hopes of developing strategies to address our ever-evolving challenges.

For more information, visit www.ithaca.edu/cscre.