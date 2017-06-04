Ithaca College Calendar of Events April 13-19
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
SYMPOSIUM
Annual James J. Whalen Academic Symposium, a daylong celebration of student research, creativity and performance; 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Campus Center.
DANCE
Workshop showcasing various forms of cultural dances present within the Asian Diaspora, including lion dancing and breakdancing, presented by dance troupes from Ithaca College and Cornell University; 6 p.m., Wood Floor Gym, Fitness Center.
MONDAY, APRIL 17
LECTURE
IC Sustainability Week keynote address by Marion Nestle, a consumer advocate, nutritionist, award-winning author and academic who specializes in the politics of food and dietary choice; 7 p.m., Textor 102.
MUSIC
Concert by the Contemporary Chamber Ensemble; 8:15 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.
Recital by the Percussion Studio; 9 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
MUSIC
Chamber music concert by string quartets and piano/strings/wind ensembles; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
MUSIC
Ithaca Music Forum presentation by 20th-century music specialist Charity Lofthouse, assistant professor of music at Hobart and William Smith Colleges; 5 p.m., McHenry Lobby, Whalen Center.
Concert by the Flute Choir; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.
ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.