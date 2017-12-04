THURSDAY, APRIL 20

DISCUSSION

“Clean Tech: Paving the Way for a Bright Future,” an IC Sustainability Week Panel discussion on clean technology and alternative energy sources by a panel of local and regional business leaders; 6 p.m., Room 104, Park Center for Business and Sustainable Enterprise.

LECTURE

“Weapons of Math Destruction,” a C.P. Snow Lecture Series presentation by data scientist Cathy O’Neil, on the use and misuse of mathematical models that shape our future, both as individuals and as a society; 7:30 p.m., Textor 101.

MUSIC

Concert by Sinfonietta, featuring works by Beethoven, Elgar and Sibelius; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

SCREENING

Showing of the documentary “Love Thy Nature,” a cinematic journey through the beauty and intimacy of our relationship with the natural world; 5 p.m., Textor 102.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

MUSIC

Concert by the Jazz Repertory Ensemble, with guest trumpeter Nikola Tomić, featuring works by Duke Ellington; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

MUSIC

Concert by the Campus Band/Campus Jazz Ensemble, featuring works by Sousa, Tichelli and Camphouse; noon, Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Jazz Lab Ensemble; 3 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Intergenerational Choir; 5 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Jazz Vocal Ensemble; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

MUSIC

“The Exquisite Hour: MusIC of Love and Rapture,” a performance by the Choir and Chamber Orchestra previewing their Lincoln Center concert, featuring works by Wagner and Barber, and the world premiere of Dominick DiOrio’s “SOLARIS: A Choral Symphony in Three Movements”; 4 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

MONDAY, APRIL 24

MUSIC

Concert by the Chorus, Madrigals and Women’s Chorale, featuring works by Bach, Mozart and Stravinsky; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

MUSIC

Concert by the Campus Choral Ensemble, with the Ithaca College VoICes faculty-staff chorus and pianist Maria Rabbia, featuring works by Leonard Cohen and Billy Joel, among other artists; 7 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

Chamber music concert by string quartets and piano/strings/wind ensembles; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre adaptation of Aphra Behn’s “The Rover,” in which masquerades, mishaps and love triangles abound when lustful men woo cunning women during Mardi Gras in New Orleans; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

MUSIC

Concert by the Jazz Ensemble; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.