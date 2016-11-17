Ithaca College Calendar of Events Dec. 1-7
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
MUSIC
Concert by the Concert Band, performing works by Husa, Grainger, Mendelssohn, Milhaud and Reed; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
SCREENING
World AIDS Day showing of “We Were Here,” a documentary illuminating the profound personal and community issues raised by the AIDS epidemic as well as the broad political and social upheavals it unleashed in the 1980s; 7 p.m., Textor 101.
THEATRE
Ithaca College Theatre staging of “Winter Bodies,” a dance performance inspired by the winter solstice that puts bodies in motion as the world turns toward long nights and inner light; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
THEATRE
Ithaca College Theatre staging of “Winter Bodies,” a dance performance inspired by the winter solstice that puts bodies in motion as the world turns toward long nights and inner light; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
MUSIC
Concert by the Campus Band; noon, Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
Concert by the Campus Jazz Ensemble; 2 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
Concert by the Jazz Lab Ensemble; 4 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
Concert by the Jazz Ensemble; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
THEATRE
Ithaca College Theatre staging of “Winter Bodies,” a dance performance inspired by the winter solstice that puts bodies in motion as the world turns toward long nights and inner light; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).
SUNDAY, DEC. 4
MUSIC
Concert by the Campus Choral Ensemble; 4 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
Concert by the Percussion Ensembles; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
THEATRE
Ithaca College Theatre staging of “Winter Bodies,” a dance performance inspired by the winter solstice that puts bodies in motion as the world turns toward long nights and inner light; 2 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).
MONDAY, DEC. 5
MUSIC
Concert by the Jazz Vocal Ensemble; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
TUESDAY, DEC. 6
MUSIC
Concert by the Chamber Orchestra, performing Bartok’s Divertimento and Beethoven’s Fourth Symphony; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7
MUSIC
“Of Lenses and Mirrors,” a concert by the Wind Ensemble featuring works by Husa, Strauss, Daugherty, Ives and Colgrass; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.