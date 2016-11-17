THURSDAY, DEC. 1

MUSIC

Concert by the Concert Band, performing works by Husa, Grainger, Mendelssohn, Milhaud and Reed; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

SCREENING

World AIDS Day showing of “We Were Here,” a documentary illuminating the profound personal and community issues raised by the AIDS epidemic as well as the broad political and social upheavals it unleashed in the 1980s; 7 p.m., Textor 101.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre staging of “Winter Bodies,” a dance performance inspired by the winter solstice that puts bodies in motion as the world turns toward long nights and inner light; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre staging of “Winter Bodies,” a dance performance inspired by the winter solstice that puts bodies in motion as the world turns toward long nights and inner light; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

MUSIC

Concert by the Campus Band; noon, Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Campus Jazz Ensemble; 2 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Jazz Lab Ensemble; 4 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Jazz Ensemble; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre staging of “Winter Bodies,” a dance performance inspired by the winter solstice that puts bodies in motion as the world turns toward long nights and inner light; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

SUNDAY, DEC. 4

MUSIC

Concert by the Campus Choral Ensemble; 4 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Percussion Ensembles; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre staging of “Winter Bodies,” a dance performance inspired by the winter solstice that puts bodies in motion as the world turns toward long nights and inner light; 2 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

MONDAY, DEC. 5

MUSIC

Concert by the Jazz Vocal Ensemble; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, DEC. 6

MUSIC

Concert by the Chamber Orchestra, performing Bartok’s Divertimento and Beethoven’s Fourth Symphony; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

MUSIC

“Of Lenses and Mirrors,” a concert by the Wind Ensemble featuring works by Husa, Strauss, Daugherty, Ives and Colgrass; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.