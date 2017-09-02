THURSDAY, FEB. 16

LECTURE

“The End of Patriarchy: Radical Feminism for Men,” a presentation by activist and scholar Robert Jensen on his latest book, which offers a critique of institutionalized male dominance; 7 p.m., Clark Lounge, Campus Center.

SCREENING

Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen showing, in collaboratiOn with the Handwerker Gallery and Gerontology Institute, of the documentary “Gen Silent,” which shows how oppression in the years before Stonewall now affects older lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people with fear and isolation; 6 p.m., Handwerker Gallery.

FRIDAY FEB. 17

MUSIC

“Music in The Twilight Zone: Hearing Rod Serling’s Vision,” an Ithaca Music Forum presentation by musicologist Reba Wissner on her book about the use of music within the acclaimed television series; 5 p.m., Nabenhauer Recital Room, Whalen Center.



Faculty recital by flutist Wendy Mehne and cellist Elizabeth Simkin, featuring works by Uebayashi, Mellits, Srinivasan and Villa-Lobos; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

MUSIC

Hockett Chamber Music Series performance by the adventurous and innovative Akropolis Reed Quintet, featuring an arrangement of Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” and works by Rameau, Mellits and Biedenbender; 4 P.M., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

MONDAY, FEB. 20

MUSIC

“The French Romantic Organ,” a faculty recital by Jean Radice and friends featuring works by Vierne, Langlais, Messiaen, Widor and Boellmann; 7 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

MUSIC

Black History Month concert by renowned bass-baritone Darren K. Stokes, who has performed prominent roles with opera companies throughout the U.S., and the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers, performing classical, spiritual and Broadway music; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

MUSIC

“Songs and Dances,” a concert by the Ithaca College Wind Ensemble, featuring works by Bach, Mozart, Stravinsky and Tchaikovsky; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre staging of “La Clemenza di Tito,” Mozart’s opera portraying a generous ruler caught in a web of jealousy and revenge; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.