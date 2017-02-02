THURSDAY, FEB. 9

LECTURE

“Youth, Race, and Surveillance: Student ‘Success’ in a Punitive School,” a Center for the Study of Culture, Race, and Ethnicity Discussion Series presentation by assistant professor of sociology Jessica Dunning-Lozano on the extension of punitive policies into the school lives of marginalized black and Latino children; 6 p.m., Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center.

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

MUSIC

“The Clavecin of the French Baroque,” a faculty harpsichord recital by Jean Radice and friends, featuring works by Rameau, Royer, Forqueray, Couperin, Le Camus, and LaRoux; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

SUNDAY, FEB. 12

MUSIC

Rachel S. Thaler Concert Pianist Series recital by Piotr Anderszewski, regarded as one of the outstanding musicians of his generation, featuring works by Bach, Chopin and Mozart; 4 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

MONDAY, FEB. 13

LECTURE

“Racially-Associated Disparities in Hospice and Palliative Care Access: Can We Move the Needle?” a Gerontology Institute Distinguished Speaker series presentation by Richard Payne, M.D., the Esther Colliflower Professor of Medicine and Divinity at Duke University; 7 p.m., Emerson Suites, Campus Center.

MUSIC

“After Dinner Mint” recital showcasing School of Music faculty, featuring the premiere performance of Gordon Stout’s “The Changeling”; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

PERFORMANCE

Black History Month presentation by performing artist Drew Drake, whose collection “The Soulfood Sessions: A Poetry Mixtape” addresses such issues as veterans rights, the impact of capitalism and racism on college athletics, inherent fears, faith and the ongoing journey of self-love; 7 p.m., Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center.

