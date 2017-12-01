MONDAY, JANUARY 23

MUSIC

MLK Celebration Concert, featuring performances by the Ithaca College Choral Ensembles, the Vocal Jazz Ensemble and ALANA music students under the direction of Janet Galvan, Derrick Fox and Baruch Whitehead; 7:30 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

LECTURE

MLK Celebration keynote address by Russell John Rickford, a scholar who focuses on the black radical tradition, and the author of the only in-depth biography of Betty Shabazz, the late civil rights advocate and wife of Malcolm X; 4 p.m., Emerson Suites, Campus Center

WORKSHOPS

MLK Celebration educational workshop, “Children of Abraham: An Interfaith Text Study on Violence and Nonviolence,” with campus chaplains Abbe Lyons (Jewish), James Touchton (Protestant) and Carsten Martensen (Catholic) and IC Muslim community representative Joseph Fenning; 12:10–1 p.m., Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center.

MLK Celebration educational workshop, “From the Batman to J. Cole: Masculinity and Violence,” with RahK Lash, assistant director for multicultural affairs, discussing how to empower willing individuals to recognize, acknowledge, own and disrupt the toxicity of manhood in order to end violence; 12:10–1 p.m., Clark Lounge, Campus Center.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

PRESENTATION

MLK Celebration presentation by first-year Ithaca College Martin Luther King Scholars, who will use creative performance and multimedia to reflect on experiences and knowledge gained through their travels to Georgia and Alabama as part of the annual Civil Rights Tour; 4 p.m., Emerson Suites, Campus Center.

SCREENING

MLK Celebration showing and discussion of “Tangerine,” a film about a transgender sex worker who embarks on an odyssey through various subcultures of Los Angeles after discovering her boyfriend and pimp has been cheating on her while she was locked up; 7 p.m., Emerson Suites, Campus Center.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.