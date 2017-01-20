THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

PERFORMANCE

MLK Celebration performance by Storyboard P, an innovator in the Flexing scene, a competitive New York dance form that combines elements of breakdancing with the narrative and emotional intensity of contemporary dance movements; 7:30 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center.

WORKSHOPS

MLK Celebration educational workshop, “Reporting from the Arizona/Mexico Border” with students and faculty reporting on what they saw, felt and heard while attending the School of the Americas Watch: Convergence at the Border events in Nogales, straddling the Arizona-Mexico border; 12:10–1 p.m., Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center.

MLK Celebration educational workshop, “Privilege: Taking Out the Sting, Taking in the Reality,” with the Ithaca College Diversity Peer Educators challenging participants to explore ways in which their individual privileges have impacted their own lives, as well as the lives of others; 12:10–1 p.m., Clark Lounge, Campus Center.

MLK Celebration educational workshop, “Becoming Aware of Nonviolent Resistance in Palestine,” with students and faculty engaging participants in a discussion of the obstacles to finding useful information on Palestinian nonviolent resistance; 6–7 p.m., Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center.

MLK Celebration educational workshop, “Self-Preservation: Police Brutality and Mental Health,” on the potential for images of state-sponsored violence and police brutality to cause trauma and anxiety — especially for people and communities of color — with information on community resources and self-care practices to maintain mental health; 6–7 p.m., Clark Lounge, Campus Center.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

MUSIC

Guest artist recital by Peter Steiner, trombonist with the Vienna State Opera and Vienna Philharmonic, featuring works from his latest recording, “United”; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

SUNDAY, JAN. 29

MUSIC

Concerto Competition; 1 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

MUSIC

Guest artist recital by Five Sax, a modern-style saxophone ensemble from Vienna; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.