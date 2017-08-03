MONDAY, MARCH 20

MUSIC

Guest recital by violinist Ariana Kim, assistant professor of performance at Cornell University; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

WORKSHOP

“Elder Abuse: Prevalence, Process, and Prevention,” a Gerontology Institute Workshop presented by Kristen Lind, senior caseworker with Tompkins County Adult Protective Services, and Victoria M. Rizzo, chair of and an associate professor in the Binghamton University Department of Social Work; 2–4:30 p.m., Country Inn and Suites, 1100 Danby Rd. Preregistration is required and there is a fee; visit www.ithaca.edu/agingworkshops.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

MUSIC

Faculty flute recital by Sarah Frisof, with pianist Daniel Pesca, performing works by Bach, Pesca and Ran; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

Faculty bass recital by Marc Webster, with pianist Christopher Zemliauskas and mezzo-soprano Nicole Asel ’02, featuring duets by Saint-Saens and Faure along works by Purcell, Mahler and others; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

