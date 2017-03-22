THURSDAY, MARCH 30

MUSIC

Faculty cello recital by Elizabeth Simkin with pianist Dmitri Novgorodsky; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

SCREENING/WORKSHOP

Israel Film Festival “Gaga Dance Workshop,” followed by a showing of the documentary “Mr. Gaga,” about Batsheva Dance Company artistic director Ohad Naharin; workshop at 6:20 p.m., screening at 7 p.m.; Cinemapolis, 120 E. Green St. (admission charged).

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of “The Cradle Will Rock,” a musical commentary on corruption and corporate greed during the Great Depression; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

MUSIC

Concert by the Wind Ensemble, featuring works by Wagner, Dello Joio, Persichetti and Vaughan Williams; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

MUSIC

“Titanic in Concert,” a staged performance by School of Music students; 2 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

THEATRE

MONDAY, APRIL 3

MUSIC

Guest recital by bassist Joel Quarrington, principal double bass player in the London Symphony Orchestra; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

DISCUSSION

“Struggles & Achievements of Generation Z,” a CSCRE Discussion Series presentation by Mahogany Browne, artistic director and poet in residence at Urban Word NYC, a program that champions the voices of New York City youth by providing platforms for critical literacy, youth development and leadership; 6 p.m., Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center.

SCREENING

Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series showing of “We’re Just People,” a documentary by three current Ithaca College students that explores what it means to be LGBTQ+ in Korean society, followed by a discussion with the filmmakers; 7 p.m., Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center.

THEATRE

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

READING

“The Short Short,” a set of brief readings from their works by participating authors in the New Voices Festival; 5 p.m., Buffalo Street Books, DeWitt Mall.

THEATRE

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.

