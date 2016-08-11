THURSDAY, NOV. 17

LECTURE

“The Theater of War: How Theater is Used in the Service of Therapy,” a Distinguished Speaker in the Humanities Series presentation by writer and director Bryan Doerries, who uses classical Greek literature to help individuals and communities heal after suffering and loss; 7 p.m., Park Hall Auditorium.

MUSIC

Performance by the Opera Workshop, staging scenes from works by Mozart, Handel, Floyd, Britten and others; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Sinfonietta, performing works by Borodin, Tchaikovsky and Mozart; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.