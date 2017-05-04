Ithaca College Names Daniel Pascoe Aguilar as Career Services Executive Director

Following a national search, Daniel Pascoe Aguilar has been named executive director of the Office of Career Services at Ithaca College. Aguilar will lead efforts across the college to advance the professional and career development of IC students.

Aguilar’s own career spans over 30 years of leading and managing a diversity of higher education, social service and religious organization teams. He is currently director of the Career Center at the University of Oregon, where he has served for the past seven years. Prior to that, he held leadership positions in career services operations at Seattle University, the University of North Texas and Indiana University.

Daniel Pascoe Aguilar

He holds a B.A. in industrial design from Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana in Mexico City, a M.Div. from Palmer Theological Seminary, and an M.S. in instructional design and Ph.D. in instructional systems technology from Indiana University.

“I am deeply honored and thrilled to join the Ithaca College community and its critical integrated, holistic and experiential education efforts,” said Aguilar. “The career outcomes of our students matter greatly to all of us and our communities; they are key to our collective future. I am strongly looking forward to my collaborative leadership contributions and our shared facilitation of IC students’ development.”

Aguilar has published and presented extensively on a wide range of topics, including strategic partnerships for student success; diversity, inclusion and multicultural development; and leadership and social responsibility. He has held leadership roles with the National Association of Colleges and Employers and been active with the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators and Mountain Pacific Association of Colleges & Employers, among other professional organizations.

“I am looking forward to the vision, collaboration and inclusive leadership that Daniel will bring to the position of executive director,” said Gerard Turbide, vice president for enrollment management.

At the University of Oregon, Aguilar has been honored with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award for his contributions to the campus and broader community that exemplify the qualities espoused by King, and with the One Oregon Award for developing the Student Employment Enhancement program, through which more than two dozen university departments turned the student employment experiences they facilitate/supervise into intentional professional development opportunities.

Aguilar will begin his position at Ithaca College on June 26. He succeeds John Bradac, who left in 2016 to become Dean of Student Life at Tompkins Cortland Community College.