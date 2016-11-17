Ithaca College to Screen Documentary on AIDS in the 80s

In observance of World AIDS Day on Thursday, Dec. 1, Ithaca College will show the documentary “We Were Here,” about the coming of what was called the “Gay Plague” in the early 1980s. Free and open to the public, the screening will take place at 7 p.m. in Textor 101.

“We Were Here” illuminates the profound personal and community issues raised by the AIDS epidemic as well as the broad political and social upheavals it unleashed. Through the intimate recollections of five longtime San Franciscans whose lives were transformed by the epidemic, the film provides insight into what society could, and should, offer its citizens in the way of medical care, social services and community support.

World AIDS Day is held each year on December 1 and is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, show their support for people living with HIV and commemorate people who have died.

The showing is part of the Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series, sponsored by the Ithaca College Center for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Education, Outreach, and Services. For more information, visit www.ithaca.edu/lgbt.