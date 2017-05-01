G. Gabrielle Starr, who has served as a member of the Ithaca College Board of Trustees since 2015, has been named the 10th president of Pomona College in California. Currently dean of the College of Arts and Science and a professor of English at New York University, Gabi Starr will begin her new position on July 1.

Starr is a member of Ithaca College’s own Presidential Search Committee. On the Board of Trustees, she serves on the Audit, Educational Affairs (co-chair), Executive and Finance Committees.

A scholar of 18th-century British literature whose work reaches across neuroscience and the arts, Starr is the author of the books “Feeling Beauty” and “Lyric Generations.” She earned her Ph.D. from Harvard University, where she taught before joining the faculty at NYU.

Starr will succeed President David W. Oxtoby, who announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down in June 2017 after what will be 14 years leading Pomona College. She will be the first woman and first African American president of the college.