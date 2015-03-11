Ithaca College United Way Campaign Raises Money for Local Community

This year, the Ithaca College United Way Campaign is aiming to raise $31,000 for the United Way of Tompkins County (UWTC). The United Way benefits communities by supporting basic needs programs related to health, education and income, such as food banks, meals on wheels, financial security programs and community action days.

The campaign is co-led by Nancy Pringle, senior vice president and general counsel for Ithaca College, and Brian Dickens, vice president of human resources, and raises money to improve the quality of life for various members of the Ithaca and Tompkins County community.

Katie Sack, the benefits and work/life administrator at Ithaca College, said that donations to the United Way from the college can underwrite the program’s administrative costs, so that 100 percent of all donations can be used for needed services.

“Each year, Ithaca College reaches out to faculty and staff asking for their consideration in making a donation to support their community,” Sack said. “Their gifts can be allocated to any program within UWTC of their choosing, including Ithaca College’s own United Way student organization.”

The Ithaca College Student United Way (IC SUW) is an organization run by students that works with local organizations to raise funds that can later be awarded to local nonprofits.

“IC SUW provides students with experience in the nonprofit sector and grant writing, as well as opportunities to engage with the local community and encourage youth empowerment,” Sack said.

Last year, IC SUW raised $1,500 that was later distributed between The Cancer Resource Center and The History Center of Ithaca.

All individuals who make a donation to UWTC will be entered to win a pizza party for up to 10 people.