Ithaca College will conduct a regular test of its Outdoor Warning System sirens during the noon hour on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The college tests the system periodically to increase awareness of it among the community and to ensure that it is working properly.

Local residents may hear a siren tone and loudspeaker message noting that this is just a test. There is no need to take any action in response.