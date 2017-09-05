Jharrel Jerome Receives MTV Award for Best Kiss

The debut performance of Jharrel Jerome ’19 in the Oscar-winning film “Moonlight” has been praised by critics from the time the movie premiered. And the accolades are continuing to roll in. Last Sunday, Jerome was awarded Best Kiss at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.



Jharrel Jerome 19 (left) stars in Moonlight.

This marked the fifth time in the history of the award show that a same-sex kiss took home the top honor. Jerome, who accepted the award with his co-star Ashton Sanders, talked about the importance of going outside traditional roles.

"On a real note I think it is safe to say that it is okay for us young performers, especially us minority performers, to step out of the box,” he said. “It’s okay for us to step out of the box and do whatever it takes to tell the story and whatever it takes to make a change.”