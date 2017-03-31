Local 1984 Screening and Media Literacy Discussion

The directors of Ithaca College’s Project Look Sharp media literacy program will lead a discussion following a screening of the film “1984” on Tuesday, April 4, at Cinemapolis movie theater, 120 E. Green St. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Cinemapolis website.

"1984" will be screened on April 4.

April 4 is a key date In George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984,” as it is when his protagonist George Winston begins the taboo practice of keeping a diary, questioning the authority of Big Brother. On the same date, people will gather across the country to watch the film version starring Richard Burton and John Hurt and discuss the story’s relevance today. Cinemapolis is one of nearly 200 theaters participating in this special event.

Following the showing, Cyndy Scheibe and Chris Sperry of Project Look Sharp will lead an interactive discussion about education, critical thinking and media literacy in the age of “fake news.” Proceeds will support Project Look Sharp’s work helping educators teach critical thinking and media literacy skills.

A professor of psychology, Scheibe is the founder and executive director of Project Look Sharp, while Sperry is director of curriculum and staff development. Housed in the School of Humanities and Science, the program develops and provides lesson plans, media materials, training and support for educators at all levels. The purpose of media literacy education is to help individuals develop the habits of inquiry and skills of expression they need to be critical thinkers, effective communicators and active citizens in today’s world.

For more information, visit www.ithaca.edu/looksharp.