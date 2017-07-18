Magnetic Mӧbius Track Superconducts Online Buzz

A video showing off an Ithaca College physics professor’s sweet magnetic track in the shape of a Mӧbius strip has caused a stir on the Internet—as such awesome things do.

The track is used by Matthew Sullivan, a researcher in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, to demonstrate one of the most apparent properties of superconductivity: the ability of certain materials in a superconductive state (in this case a ceramic puck frozen in liquid nitrogen) to be “pinned” in place against a magnetic field—thus levitating the object above the magnets.

Although posted in June 2016 to the Ithaca College Physics YouTube channel, the video was noticed in recent weeks by several websites, including Gizmodo, The Awesomer, Geeks Are Sexy, Geekologie, Laughing Squid and LikeCool.