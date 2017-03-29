Out of the Closet Series to Screen Documentary

The Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series at Ithaca College will show the documentary “We’re Just People” on Tuesday, April 4. Free and open to the public, the screening will take place at 7 p.m. in Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center.

Filmed in Seoul, South Korea, “We’re Just People” follows four anonymous LGBTQ+ individuals and explores the stigmas they face in Korean society. It was made by current Ithaca College students McKinleigh Lair, Parita Desai and Casey McCracken. A discussion with the filmmakers will follow the showing.

The Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series is sponsored by the Ithaca College Center for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Education, Outreach, and Services. For more information, visit www.ithaca.edu/lgbt.