Out of the Closet Series to Screen Film on Transgender Activist

In conjunction with Black History Month, the Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series at Ithaca College will host a free public showing of the film “Major!” on Tuesday, Feb. 2. The documentary — which explores the life of Miss Major Griffin-Gracy — will be screened at 7 p.m. in Textor 101.

Miss Major is a formerly incarcerated black transgender elder and activist who has been fighting for the rights of trans women of color for over 40 years. She is a veteran of the Stonewall rebellion, survivor of Attica State Prison, former sex worker and community leader. She has served as the executive director for the Transgender GenderVariant Intersex Justice Project, which aims to assist transgender persons who are disproportionately incarcerated under the prison-industrial complex. Her personal story and activism for transgender civil rights intersect LGBT struggles for justice and equality from the 1960s to today.

The Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series is sponsored by the Ithaca College Center for LGBT Education, Outreach & Services.