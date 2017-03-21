Poet and Critic Stephen Burt to Give Reading at Ithaca College

Hailed by The New York Times as “one of the most influential poetry critics of his generation,” Stephen Burt will give a free public reading at Ithaca College on Tuesday, March 28. His 8 p.m. presentation, which will include a book signing and Q&A, will be held in Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center.

Distinguished Visiting Writer Stephen Burt.

Burt has published eight books, including two critical books on poetry and three poetry collections. His 2009 essay collection “Close Calls with Nonsense” was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award. He has gained widespread attention in the literary world for coining the term “elliptical poetry,” and for a 2009 essay in which he invented a new category of American contemporary poets, which he calls “The New Thing.”

A recipient of a 2016 Guggenheim Fellowship, Burt is a professor of English at Harvard University.

His appearance is sponsored by the Distinguished Visiting Writers Series.