Poet Bruce Smith to Give Reading at Ithaca College

Poet Bruce Smith will read from his works at Ithaca College on Thursday, Feb. 2. Free and open to the public, the reading will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center. It is sponsored by the Distinguished Visiting Writers Series.

Smith’s 2000 collection of bittersweet love poems, “The Other Lover,” was nominated for both the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award. His other collections include “The Common Wages,” “Silver and Information,” “Mercy Seat,” “Songs for Two Voices” and “Devotions,” which was named a finalist for the National Book Award, National Book Critics Circle Award and Los Angeles Times Book Award.

Among other honors, Smith has received Guggenheim and National Endowment of the Arts fellowships, the Discovery/The Nation prize and an award in literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. His work has appeared in Best American Poetry (2003 and 2004) and the 2009 Pushcart Prize anthology. Smith currently teaches in the MFA writing program at Syracuse University.