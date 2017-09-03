Sports Journalist Bruce Beck to be Honored with Savitch Award

New York sports journalist Bruce Beck ’78 will be honored by the Ithaca College community when he is awarded the Jessica Savitch Award of Distinction for Excellence in Journalism tomorrow, March 10, at the Paley Center for Media in New York City. The event will begin at 12:15 p.m. and can be viewed via livestream. Video will also be available to view online afterwards.

Bruce Beck

The Savitch Award was established in honor of Ithaca College alumna and pioneering journalist Sessica Savitch ’68 to recognize journalists in their field as well as their ability to mentor the next generation of broadcasters.

Beck is one of the most recognized names in New York sports journalism. Over a career spanning more than 30 years, he has distinguished himself on a local, national and international level, racking up accolades from others in the field almost as quickly as he has industry awards.

Beck has been the lead sports anchor for NBC 4 New York, and is currently in his 20th year at the station. A winner of eight New York Sports Emmys and three national Cable Ace Awards, Beck has established himself as a household name in New York, hosting and contributing to features on the Giants, Yankees and Rutgers University. Additionally, he’s represented the station at high-profile events such as the World Series, Super Bowl and Kentucky Derby. The veteran broadcaster’s work has crossed borders as well, as he’s covered seven Olympic Games.

In addition to his significant on-air contributions, he founded the Bruce Beck Sports Broadcasting Camp in New Rochelle, N.Y. This camp brings together top broadcasters from across the state and teaches aspiring journalists the details of the industry. He had previously run another successful camp for 15 years as well.

Jessica Savitch graduated from Ithaca College in 1968 with a degree in television-radio and went on to a successful career in broadcast journalism, serving as a Washington correspondent for NBC News, anchoring the Saturday edition of “NBC Nightly News” and hosting the “Frontline” documentary series on PBS.

After her untimely death in an automobile accident in 1983, the Jessica Savitch Communications Scholarship was established through gifts from her family, associates and friends to support Park School students who demonstrate excellence, achievement and promise in the field of broadcast journalism. The award was created to serve as a continuing recognition of Savitch’s pioneering spirit, professional dedication and overall influence on broadcast journalism.

Previous winners of the Savitch Award have included David Muir ’95, Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer.

To view the ceremony, visit ithaca.edu/rhp/events/savitch.