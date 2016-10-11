Winter Bodies Brings Original Dance to the IC Theatre Stage

Ithaca College Theatre presents “Winter Bodies,” a dance concert of three original pieces choreographed by faculty members Lindsay Gilmour, Amy Walker O’Brien and Courtney Young. These pieces, in three distinct styles, include an exploration of women’s roles and daily habits, as well as a revisiting of the “Dream Ballet” sequence from Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!”

Ezgi Irmakkesen 19, Deanna Payne 17, Quenton Kimble 20 and Jeremiah Porter 20 appear in "Winter Bodies." (Photo by Sheryl Sinkow)

Performances will run in the Hoerner Theatre in Dillingham Center at 8 p.m. on Nov. 29, Dec. 1, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, as well as at 2 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 4.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Dillingham Center box office or online at Ithaca.ticketforce.com. The box office is open Monday–Thursday, noon–5 p.m.; and Friday, noon–4 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at (607) 274-3224. Tickets range in price from $8 to $16.

The first of the three pieces, “Hysterical Creatures,” was choreographed by Gilmour, with original music composed by Chris Seeds. Gilmour describes the piece as an exploration of the identities and roles that women play and perform, with an emphasis on perform.

“These roles and identities alternate between empowering and disempowering,” said Gilmour. “This piece is a poetic look at ‘herstory’: part satire, part expose and part celebration.”

Young revisits the famed “Dream Ballet” of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!”

“I wanted to dust off a classic to see if it could be current and relevant today while still keeping it in the time period in which it was written,” said Young. “The ‘Dream Ballet’ serves as Laurey’s awakening as she discovers her hidden desire. How do our choices in our dream life influence our choices in reality?”

“Dream Ballet” will be musically directed by Joel Gelpe.

Walker O’Brien’s “In a Particular Way” focuses on humans as creatures of habit, and features original music composed by Ithaca College alumnus, Grant Carey. Within this piece O’Brien explores whether they can break free of certain habits and what makes them continue to succumb to them.

“Considering the tight bond between habits and society, it is imperative that we ask how we can develop habits that enhance and enrich our lives and those around us,” said O’Brien.

Production design is led by Alex Ward ’18, Kari Sanchez ’17, Breana McGlockling ’18, Nicholas Palatella ’18 and Katie McGeorge ’17, as well as professors Greg Robbins and Don Tindall.

“Winter Bodies” contains language and situations that may not be appropriate for children under 17. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Dillingham Center accommodates all patrons. Individuals with special needs are asked to contact (607) 274-3224 to request accommodations as soon as possible.