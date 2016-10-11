WSKG Partnership Brings Ithaca College Musical Performances to New Audiences

The talented students and faculty of Ithaca College’s School of Music can now be heard by music lovers well beyond campus, thanks to a new partnership with WSKG Public Media, which operates public radio station WSKG.

Under the arrangement, WSKG is airing four faculty concerts from the “After Dinner Mint” recital series along with three performances by student ensembles. Based in Binghamton, N.Y., the station covers 21 counties in New York and Pennsylvania with its broadcast signal and can be heard worldwide via its online stream at WSKG.org.

Ithaca College's Ford Hall stage.

“I’m very excited about this new partnership, which will allow listeners to taste the musical meals that our faculty and students are cooking up here, every day, in the course of their work,” said Karl Paulnack, dean of the School of Music. “I’m extremely proud of our devoted musical community and happy to have WSKG join us as our newest partner.”

The concerts are being taped for later broadcast by Ithaca College Recording Services, a program that provides high-quality audio support for the School of Music.

Two of the performances aired earlier this fall. “After Dinner Mint” recitals — which feature faculty members performing instrumental and vocal chamber music — will be broadcast during WSKG Radio’s “Classical Music with Bill Snyder” at 12 p.m. on Nov. 11, March 3 and April 14. A concert by the symphony orchestra will be broadcast on Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. during “By Special Invitation,” while a wind ensemble performance will air during the same program on either Dec. 26 or Jan. 2.

WSKG is a public media station that features radio and television programming on local and national news, the arts, history, science and education.

“The collaboration between WSKG and Ithaca College gives us the opportunity to provide a showcase to the high caliber of musical talent in our region,” said Bill Snyder, music director at WSKG. “We hope that our listeners grow to become better acquainted with the vast pool of arts opportunities available in their own backyard.”

WSKG radio operates on several FM frequencies throughout the region: 89.3 in Binghamton, 90.9 in Ithaca/Watkins Glen, 88.7 in Hornell/Alfred, 91.1 in Corning/Elmira, 91.7 in Oneonta/Cooperstown and 89.9 in Odessa.