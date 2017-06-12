Ithaca College Alum Named Semifinalist for Music Educator Grammy

Andrew “Drew” Benware ’03 was selected as a semifinalist for the 2018 Grammy for music educator of the year. He is among 25 semifinalists chosen from 2,000 nominations nationwide.

Benware graduated from Ithaca College in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in music education and in 2008 received his master’s degree in music, with a concentration in choral conducting.

Benware is choral director at Saranac Lake High School in Saranac Lake, New York. He is also the current conductor for the Northern Adirondack Vocal Ensemble, a regional chamber choir comprised of professional and amateur singers. He serves as a faculty member at Ithaca College’s Summer Music Academy, a residential pre-college program for middle and high school students.