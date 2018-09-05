Ithaca College Archaeology Professor Talks Machu Picchu on BBC

Macchu Picchu is one of Peru’s most visited tourist attractions, but archaeologists and explorers are still uncovering new mysteries about the ancient Incan city. Michael Malpass, a Dana professor at Ithaca College specializing in archaeology, joined “The Forum” on BBC World Service to discuss Machu Picchu and the civilization that built it.

The ruins of Machu Picchu are Peru's most visited tourist attraction. (Photo by Kelsey Green)

Malpass covered topics including the Inca’s military conquests and administrative prowess, as well as their methods of construction, which proved to be remarkably resilient in an earthquake-prone region.

“With all Inca buildings, and Machu Picchu is maybe the best example of this, it’s the foundations and how you construct the buildings to withstand these [earthquakes],” said Malpass. “The fact that many buildings in Cusco and many Inca sites are standing after 500 years in this seismically active area is tribute to their skills.”