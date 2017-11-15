Arts Activist to Discuss Cultural Organizing at Ithaca College

Arts activist Carol Zou will present “Cultural Organizing at the Intersections: The Role of Media and Visual Culture in Building a Movement” at Ithaca College on Thursday, Nov. 16. Her 6 p.m. presentation in Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center, is free and open to the public.

Zou is director of programs for the Asian Arts Initiative, a Philadelphia organization that advances racial equity and understanding and activates artists, youth and their communities through creative practice and dialogue grounded in the diverse Asian-American experience. She previously organized the art collective Yarn Bombing Los Angeles, and was the project manager/artist-in-residence for Trans.lation, an arts and cultural platform located in the immigrant, refugee, Latino and African-American neighborhood of Vickery Meadow, Dallas.

Her lecture will trace the history of United States-based cultural organizing beginning with the Civil Rights movement, and consider tactics and strategies that are relevant to the contemporary sociopolitical climate. Artists/movements examined will include Emory Douglas and the Black Panther Party, the Chicano art movement, ACT UP, Favianna Rodriguez/CultureStrike, Black Lives Matter and her own history of working with grassroots community building.

Zou’s talk is sponsored by the Center for the Study of Culture, Race, and Ethnicity Discussion Series. For more information, visit www.ithaca.edu/cscre.