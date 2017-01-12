Drummer Matt Wilson to Perform Contest-Winning Composition with Ithaca College Jazz Ensemble

The results of the David P. ’60 and Susan W. Wohlhueter Jazz Composition Competition are in: “Tesseract,” composed by Javier Nero, will be performed by The Ithaca College Jazz Ensemble with special guest drummer Matt Wilson. Nero, a jazz trombonist, will join Wilson in the concert. Free and open to the public, the concert will be held Friday, Dec. 8, at 8:15 p.m. in Ford Hall, James J. Whalen Center for Music.

Matt Wilson (Photo by Lourdes Delgado)

“Tesseract” was selected by the judging panel among the numerous jazz compositions that were received. The prize was established through the generosity of Ithacan David Wohlhueter — a 1960 Ithaca College graduate and former longtime sports information director at both IC and Cornell — and his wife, Susan. School of Music students were among the judges of the contest, which provided them with experience in both evaluating and performing new music.

Matt Wilson is one of today’s most celebrated jazz artists, universally recognized for his musical and melodic drumming style as well as for being a gifted composer, bandleader, producer and teacher. He leads the Matt Wilson Quartet, among other ensembles, and has performed with legends of music ranging from Herbie Hancock and Wynton Marsalis to Elvis Costello and Pat Metheny. His most recent release, Honey and Salt, was given a 5-star review by Downbeat.

Nero is a Juilliard-trained musician, composer and arranger whose compositions and arrangements have earned awards and accolades including Downbeat Magazine’s Student Music Awards and participation in both the Betty Carter Jazz Ahead Program and the Banff Centre’s international workshop in jazz and creative music.

For more information contact Mike Titlebaum, director of jazz studies in the School of Music, at mtitlebaum@ithaca.edu.

