Environmental Activist Bill McKibben to Speak at Ithaca College for Sustainability Week

Author and environmental activist Bill McKibben will present “Hot Times: Reports from the Front Lines of the Climate Fight” at Ithaca College on Wednesday, April 11. Part of Sustainability Week at the college, his talk is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Glazer Arena of the Athletics and Events Center. It is free and open to the public.

Bill McKibben (photo by Steve Liptay)

McKibben’s 1989 book “The End of Nature” is regarded as the first book for a general audience about climate change. As a founder of the global climate change movement 350.org, McKibben has helped organize rallies around the world, spearheaded the resistance to the Keystone Pipeline and launched the fast-growing fossil fuel divestment movement.

In 2014, McKibben was honored with the Right Livelihood Award, often called the “alternative Nobel Prize.” His other honors include the Gandhi Peace Award and the Thomas Merton Award, and he was named by Foreign Policy to its inaugural list of the world’s 100 most important global thinkers. He currently serves as the Schumann Distinguished Scholar in Environmental Studies at Middlebury College and a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences

Ithaca College Sustainability Week educates the community about environmental issues and social responsibility to drive awareness, change behavior and reduce our environmental footprint.

Listed below are some of the other public events.

Thursday, April 12

Screening of the documentaries “Priceless” and “Safe Passage,” followed by a discussion on carbon pricing; 7 p.m., Textor 103

Monday, April 16

“IntersectionALL: Exploring the Axiomatic Nexus Between Racial Justice and Climate Change,” a talk by environmental/urban planner, political strategist and organizer Anthony Rogers-Wright, former U.S. Coordinator for The Leap, an organization dedicated to advancing systemic change in the face of our intersecting crises of climate change, inequality and racism; 7 p.m., Textor 102.

Anthony Rogers-Wright

Tuesday, April 17

“Sustainability in Entrepreneurship,” a panel of local entrepreneurs discussing how their businesses create a positive environmental impact on their industry; 7 p.m., room 111, Park Center for Business and Sustainable Enterprise.

Wednesday, April 18

“Activism in Sustainability,” a panel of Ithaca College students discussing social justice issues in sustainability and their experience of getting involved on campus; 7 p.m., Textor 102.

Thursday, April 19

“Sustainability and Food,” a panel presentation by Mike Hoffmann, executive director of the Cornell Institute for Climate Smart Solutions; Liz Walker, co-founder and executive director of EcoVillage at Ithaca; and Mark Darling, Sustainability Coordinator for Sodexo Dining Services at Ithaca College; 7 p.m., room 111, Park Center for Business and Sustainable Enterprise.

For more information and a complete list of events, visit icsustainabilityweek.com.