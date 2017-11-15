The complex connection between culture and identity is explored in “Moonlight” writer Tarell Alvin McCraney’s “In the Red and Brown Water,” a drama about a young woman struggling to find herself while entering womanhood. “In the Red and Brown Water” will be performed at Ithaca College’s Clark Theatre on Dec. 5, 7, 8, and 9 at 8 p.m., as well as Dec. 9 and 10 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at the Ithaca College Theatre box office in Dillingham Center or online at ithaca.ticketforce.com. The box office is open Monday–Thursday, noon–5 p.m.; and Friday, noon–4 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at (607) 274-3224. Tickets range from $8 to $16.

“In the Red and Brown Water” is the first play in McCraney’s “Brother/Sister” trilogy. It follows Oya, a high school track star who forgoes college in order to care for her dying mother. Featuring the spiritual elements of West African Yoruba iconography, the play takes a deeper look into how culture and heritage can shape an individual.

A 2013 Macarthur Genius Grant recipient, McCraney won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay for the film “Moonlight” at the 2017 Academy Awards. He is the chair of the playwright department at the Yale University School of Drama, as well as playwright-in-residence at Yale Repertory Theatre.

The production is directed by Ithaca College associate professor Cynthia Henderson and choreographed by assistant professor Lindsay Gilmour. The design team includes scenic designer Graham Lessard-Brandt ’19, costume designer Megan Parker ’18, lighting designer Noah Platte ’18, technical director Jacob Herman ’19 and sound designers Ron Ziomek ’19 and associate professor Don Tindall. The stage manager is T.J. Lyons ’19 and the dramaturg is Sarah Powell ’19.

A nationally recognized professional theatre-training program, the Department of Theatre Arts attracts students from across the globe. Throughout the school year, undergraduates present all aspects of theatre in a professional model. Visit the theatre webpage for further information.

Dillingham Center accommodates all patrons. Individuals with special needs are asked to contact (607) 274-3224 to request accommodations as soon as possible.