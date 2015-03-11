Ithaca College Theatre Takes on Life in the Big Apple in Wonderful Town

Set to a gorgeous and jazzy score by Leonard Bernstein, the streets of Greenwich Village come alive through song and dance in “Wonderful Town,” a golden-age musical comedy about two young women pursuing their dreams in New York City. “Wonderful Town” will be performed at Ithaca College on Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, 3, 9, 10 and 11 at 8 p.m., as well as Nov. 4 and 5 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at the Ithaca College Box Office in Dillingham Center or online at ithaca.ticketforce.com. The box office is open Monday through Thursday, noon-5p.m.; and Friday noon-4 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at (607) 274-3224. Ticket prices range from $8 to $16.

Based on the real-life stories of author and journalist Ruth McKinney, “Wonderful Town” follows Ruth and Eileen Sherwood, two sisters who move from Ohio to New York City to chase their artistic dreams. As they attempt to take their bite out of the Big Apple, they are both overwhelmed by, and enamored of, the zany characters that they meet there.

The production is directed and choreographed by Courtney Young, assistant professor in the Department of Theatre Arts. The production’s design team includes scenic designer Daniel Allen ’18, costume designer associate professor Greg Robbins, lighting designer Paul Vaillancourt ’18, sound designer associate professor Don Tindall and technical director associate professor Colin Stewart. The stage manager is Jackie Romeo ’18, and the dramaturg is assistant professor Walter Chon.

A nationally recognized professional theatre-training program, the Department of Theatre Arts attracts students from across the globe. Throughout the school year, undergraduates present all aspects of theatre in a professional model. Visit the theatre webpage for further information.

Dillingham Center accommodates all patrons. Individuals with special needs are asked to contact (607) 274-3224 to request accommodations as soon as possible.