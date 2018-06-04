THURSDAY, APRIL 12

MUSIC

Concert by the Flute Choir; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

READING

Distinguished Visiting Writer Series reading by novelist Ayana Mathis, author of “The Twelve Tribes of Hattie”; 6 p.m., Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center.

SCREENING

Sustainability Week showing of the documentaries “Priceless” and “Safe Passage,” followed by a discussion on carbon pricing; 7 p.m., Textor 103

SYMPOSIUM

Annual James J. Whalen Academic Symposium, a daylong celebration of student research, creativity and performance; 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Campus Center.

FRIDAY, APRIL 13

PRESENTATION

Presentation by the national honor society Beta Gamma Sigma of its Business Achievement Award to Ithaca College alumna Jan Singer ’86, chief executive officer of Victoria’s Secret; 10 a.m., Park Hall Auditorium.

SATUDAY, APRIL 14

MUSIC

Ithaca College Gospel Music Festival Invitational pre-concert performance by Sticks and Bars, a youth marimba ensemble from Washington, D.C.; 7:30 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

Ithaca College Gospel Music Festival Invitational, featuring high school singers and the Ithaca College Symphony Orchestra with guest conductor Chantel Wright and soloists Callie Day and Taiwan Norris; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

SUNDAY, APRIL 15

COMEDY

Stand-up comedy by “Community” actor and star of the Netflix series “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale”; 7 p.m., Athletics and Events Center. Tickets $10 for Ithaca College students, faculty and staff; $25 for the general public, at iceventstickets.universitytickets.com.

MUSIC

“Little Women in Concert,” a performance of songs from the Broadway musical “Little Women,” based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott; 7 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

MONDAY, APRIL 16

LECTURE

“IntersectionALL: Exploring the Axiomatic Nexus Between Racial Justice and Climate Change,” a Sustainability Week talk by environmental/urban planner, political strategist and organizer Anthony Rogers-Wright; 7 p.m., Textor 102.

TUESDAY, APRIL 17

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of the acclaimed musical “Cabaret,” depicting the unconventional love story of American writer Cliff Bradshaw and Berlin nightclub singer Sally Bowles as the Nazis begin their rise to power; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18

MUSIC

Concert by the Piano/Strings/Winds Chamber Ensembles; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

ONGOING EXHIBIT

“The Veil of Veronica,” an exhibition of work by Craig Calderwood, Nicki Green and Jordan Reznick that follows the mission of MOTHA (Museum of Trans Hirstory and Art), featuring archival objects in ceramics, low-craft and photography.

The exhibit runs through April 20 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.