THURSDAY, APRIL 26

ART

Opening reception for “BEFOREHEREAFTER: 2018 Senior Student Show,” featuring artwork, photography and experimental media by graduating students; 5–7 p.m., Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center.

LECTURE

“Refusal, Imagination, and Teaching and Learning How to Human Be,” a talk by Carla Shalaby, a research fellow at TeachingWorks and the author of “Troublemakers: Lessons in Freedom from Young Children at School; 7 p.m., Textor 102.

MUSIC

Concert by the Wind Ensemble and Wind Symphony, featuring works by Hahn, Husa and Ticheli; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

SCREENING

Showing of “Columbia Revolt,” a documentary about the spring 1968 student occupation at Columbia University, followed by a discussion with Russell Rickford and Zillah Eisenstein on the significance of the occupation to contemporary movements like Women’s Strike and Black Lives Matter; 7 p.m., Cinemapolis, 120 E. Green St.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of the acclaimed musical “Cabaret,” depicting the unconventional love story of American writer Cliff Bradshaw and Berlin nightclub singer Sally Bowles as the Nazis begin their rise to power; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

MUSIC

“Love Triangle,” a guest recital by Trio Ink, featuring works by Brahms and Schumann; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of the acclaimed musical “Cabaret,” depicting the unconventional love story of American writer Cliff Bradshaw and Berlin nightclub singer Sally Bowles as the Nazis begin their rise to power; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

MUSIC

Concert by the Campus Jazz Ensemble; noon, Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by Sinfonietta, 4 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra with the Ithaca College Choir, featuring works by C.P.E. Bach, Mozart and Vivaldi; 7:30 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center (admission charged).

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of the acclaimed musical “Cabaret,” depicting the unconventional love story of American writer Cliff Bradshaw and Berlin nightclub singer Sally Bowles as the Nazis begin their rise to power; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

SUNDAY, APRIL 29

MUSIC

Concert by the Brass Choir and Trombone Troupe; 1:30 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Chorus, Madrigal Singers and Women’s Chorale, featuring works by Byrd and Tallis; 4 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Percussion Ensemble; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

MONDAY, APRIL 30

MUSIC

Concert by the Jazz Vocal Repertory Ensemble; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Symphony Orchestra, featuring Holst’s “The Planets”; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, MAY 1

MUSIC

Concert by the Woodwind Chamber Ensemble; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Jazz Lab Ensemble; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 2

MUSIC

Concert by the Concert Band and Campus Band; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

ONGOING EXHIBIT

“BEFOREHEREAFTER: 2018 Senior Student Show,” featuring artwork, photography and experimental media by graduating students. The exhibit runs through May 20 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.