THURSDAY, APRIL 5

LECTURE

“Decolonial Methods as Intersectional Praxis,” a talk by researcher and novelist Emma Perez, author of “Forgetting the Alamo, Or, Blood Memory”; 6 p.m., Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center.

MUSIC

Concert by the Wind Ensemble, performing works by Husa, Hindemith, Grainger, Ives and Fuchs; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

FRIDAY, APRIL 6

MUSIC

Faculty piano recital by Dmitri Novgorodsky, with guest pianist Miri Yampolsky; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

MUSIC

Concert by the Choir; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Guitar Ensemble; 9 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

MONDAY, APRIL 9

MUSIC

Concert by GReCo Renaissance and Contemporary Music Group, performing Renaissance and contemporary music on Renaissance instruments; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, APRIL 10

MUSIC

“Geographies,” the Finger Lakes Environmental Film Festival opening concert, with multimedia; 8:15 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

SCREENING

Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen showing of “Contralto,” a film and sound work featuring a cast of transgender women speaking, singing and performing vocal exercises accompanied by a dense and varied musical score; 6 p.m., Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11

MUSIC

Concert by the United States Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants; 7 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center. The concert is free, but tickets must be obtained in advance at www.usafband.eventbrite.com.

ONGOING EXHIBIT

“The Veil of Veronica,” an exhibition of work by Craig Calderwood, Nicki Green and Jordan Reznick that follows the mission of MOTHA (Museum of Trans Hirstory and Art), featuring archival objects in ceramics, low-craft and photography.

The exhibit runs through April 20 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.