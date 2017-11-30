THURSDAY, DEC. 7

MUSIC

Concert by the Intergenerational Choir, with the Prelude Choir of the Ithaca Children and Youth Chorus; 6:30 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Jazz Repertory Ensemble; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

READING

Reading from and discussion of the children’s book “I Am Jazz,” the story of a transgender child based upon the real life experiences of Jazz Jennings; 12:10 p.m., Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center.

SCREENING

Park Center for Independent Media showing of “All Governments Lie,” a documentary celebrating independent journalists who have exposed U.S. government deception, featuring a Q&A with the film’s co-producer, Park Center director Jeff Cohen; 7 p.m., Cinemapolis, 120 E. Green St.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of “In the Red and Brown Water,” Tarell Alvin McCraney’s (“Moonlight”) drama about a young woman struggling to find herself while entering womanhood; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

WORKSHOP

“Frailty Syndrome,” a Gerontology Institute workshop with physical therapist Anne M. Reilley on signs and symptoms of and common treatment approaches for the affliction in older adults that carries an increased risk for poor health outcomes; 2–3:30 p.m., Tompkins County Office for the Aging, 214 W. MLK, Jr./State Street. The workshop is free but registration is requested at www.ithaca.edu/agingworkshops/registration.

FRIDAY, DEC. 8

MUSIC

Concert by the Jazz Ensemble with guest drummer Matt Wilson, featuring a performance of Javier Nero’s “Tesseract,” winner of the David P. ’60 and Susan W. Wohlhueter Jazz Composition Contest; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of “In the Red and Brown Water,” Tarell Alvin McCraney’s (“Moonlight”) drama about a young woman struggling to find herself while entering womanhood; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

SATURDAY, DEC. 9

MUSIC

Concert by the Jazz Lab Band; 4 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Jazz Vocal Ensemble; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of “In the Red and Brown Water,” Tarell Alvin McCraney’s (“Moonlight”) drama about a young woman struggling to find herself while entering womanhood; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

SUNDAY, DEC. 10

MUSIC

Winter Choral Concert; 3 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Percussion Ensemble; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of “In the Red and Brown Water,” Tarell Alvin McCraney’s (“Moonlight”) drama about a young woman struggling to find herself while entering womanhood; 2 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

MONDAY, DEC. 11

MUSIC

Concert by the Jazz Vocal Repertory Ensemble; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Chamber Orchestra, featuring works by Ives, Mozart and Vivaldi; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

MUSIC

Concert by the Brass Choir and Ithaca Concert Band; 7 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13

MUSIC

Concert by the Opera Workshop; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Wind Ensemble and Wind Symphony, with guest conductor Thomas Lee, featuring works by Benson, Bernstein, Dvorak and Holst; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

ONGOING EXHIBITS

“Another Time,” featuring works by Anna Von Mertens exploring the rifts and connections between past and present; “Objects & Apparitions,” featuring photographs by Christine Elfman exploring the temporal wane of objects, images and memory; and “Stay Awhile: A Cabinet of Curiosities from Collections of Ithaca College,” featuring objects and specimens from across the college placed in a curiosity cabinet, inviting viewers to pause to appreciate the interplay between Ithaca College and the world that surrounds it.

The exhibits run through Dec. 17 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.